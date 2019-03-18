ELGIN - Earl Phillip McNamara, Jr., age 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Earl was born in Elmhurst, IL on May 9, 1955 and was the son of the late Earl P. Sr. and Patricia (Egres) McNamara. Earl was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1974 graduate of Elgin High School. Earl earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Northern Illinois University. Most of his professional career was spent in Accounting and later in the Computer/IT consulting fields. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Joy A. (Prahl) and their son, Dan. Other survivors include his brother, Thomas (Barbe) McNamara, his sister-in-law, Jean (Michael) Meyers, his brother-in-law, David Prahl, his nieces and nephews, a grandnephew, his aunts, cousins as well as many friends. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Gloria J. Prahl Ziegler. At Earl's request he was cremated. Family and Friends will gather for a Life Celebration on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Fox Valley Baptist Church Baptist Church, 16N562 Vista Lane in East Dundee with his longtime friend Rev. Julio Roman, officiating. The McNamara family will be receiving friends at the church from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forever Home Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 323, South Elgin, IL 60177. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call, 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary