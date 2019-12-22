|
Earl Richard Hobbs passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 18, 2019. He was born in Cary, Illinois October 15, 1939 to Chester Hobbs and LaMoyne Jecks, younger sibling to sister Dorothy. After recovering from polio, Earl went on to graduate from Cary Grove High School and participated in Civil Air Patrol where he met the woman he described just last week as the love of his life, the woman who would become his wife, Pat Fedak. They married in September of 1958 and had three children. Earl started his career as a butcher at the Jewel T Company and then transitioned to a long career at Flying Tiger Line (later acquired by Fed Ex). His career took him to Southeast Asia and he moved the family to Los Angeles for a time. Earlier in his life, Earl earned his private pilot's license. He was always a car and car racing enthusiast, never meeting a car he didn't like, with the possible exception of any Ford. Earl and a friend started the Z2 chapter of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and led the chapter for many years, focusing in particular on safe riding. He was a little league coach, a cigarette smoker who quit for a long time and then started smoking cigars and drinking moonshine, a guy with all the answers and a formidable temper, a Cubs fan, a bowler (two 300 games), a golfer ( a hole in one}, a poker player, a guitar player, an artist, a husband, a dad, a son, a brother, and always a friend, especially to those who needed his help. Earl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat, their daughter, Cindi (Scott) Redman of Chicago, and sons Jeff (Xin) Hobbs of Belvidere, IL and Richard (Tracy) Hobbs of Bailey, CO. Earl is also survived by grandchildren Brandon, Tyler, Nate, Corey, Shanna, Lauren, Will, Julie, Kendra, and Ceci and great-grandchildren Xander, Walter, Logan, Amelia, Madison, Tessa, Prudence, and Rosa. A memorial will be held at the Hilldale Golf Club on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at stjude.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019