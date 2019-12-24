Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:45 PM - 5:45 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:45 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Thrush Residence
26711 N Middleton Parkway
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Windridge Memorial Park & Nature Sanctuary
7014 South Rawson Bridge Road
Cary, IL
View Map
EARLINE E. THRUSH


1946 - 2019
Earline E. Thrush, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born October 27, 1946 in Coldwater, Michigan, was formerly of Park Ridge and a Countryside Lake, Mundelein resident since 2004. Earline was a member of the Ivanhoe Golf Club, the Red Hat Society and was an artist who enjoyed painting, crafts and doing murals. Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Bob Thrush; 5 children, Michelle (Greg) Burns, Rob (Marcela) Thrush, Tina (Paul) Astorino, Sonja Thrush (Brett Robinson) and James (Jessica) Thrush; 9 Grandchildren, Christopher, Blake, Summer Chae, Jesus, Angie, Nina, Anna, Sophia and Everett; 2 sisters, Cora and Joan. Visitation will begin at 1:45 pm until time of funeral services at 5:45 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Beginning at 7:00 pm, following the funeral service, all are invited to visit the Thrush residence at 26711 N Middleton Parkway, Mundelein, IL. 60060. Anyone wanting to attend the grave side burial service is welcome. The burial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Windridge Memorial Park & Nature Sanctuary, located at 7014 South Rawson Bridge Road, Cary, IL 60013. After entering Windridge, turn slightly to the right and follow the road to the Thrush Family burial site. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 100 Tri-State International, #125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 or to Orchard Village, 7660 Gross Point Road. Skokie, IL 60077. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
