EASTON JOSEPH NICHOLSON
Easton Joseph Nicholson, 20, passed away October 29, 2020. Beloved son of Ronald G. Nicholson and Jennifer Roach; cherished brother of Mackenzie; dear grandson of Annmarie and the late David, Ron and Vicki, Penny and Bob and Fred and Susan; fond nephew of Larry (Carrie) Nicholson, Robb (Jill) Nicholson and Jeremy (Gabriella) Devin; loving boyfriend of Alaina Eisele. Easton was a friend of many and will be dearly missed. Visitation and funeral services were private on October 31, 2020. Information at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to NAMI DuPage, 115 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
