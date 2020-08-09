Our beloved Edgar A. Feldman, MD passed away August 6, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1936 in Chicago to Irving and Beatrice (Berg) Feldman. A first generation American, his immigrant parents settled in Humboldt Park where he grew up graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1953. At the age of 12, he began working as a soda jerk at Soldinger's Drug Store and remained there, filling and compounding prescriptions, and managing the store until he graduated from University of Illinois, Navy Pier, Medical School in 1959. That same year he married Ina Scheckman. Edgar served his medical residency in the United States Army from 1960 to 1969, stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; and Fort Carson, Colorado, where he rose to the rank of Major. In 1969, he, Ina and their four children came home to the Chicago area, settling in Schaumburg. Edgar began his medical practice in Elgin in general and vascular, and trauma surgery until he retired in 1997. During his surgical career, he served as President of the Medical Staff at Sherman Hospital, and Chief of Surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital. Ed also was a member of the Founding Board at both Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington and Humana Hospital (now St. Alexius) in Hoffman Estates. After his retirement from surgery in 1997, he held the position of Vice President of Medical Affairs at Sherman Hospital until 2001. He then joined the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations from 2002-2004. Ed was a member of the Kane County Medical Society, and the Crescent County Medical Society. He served his community, sitting on the District 54 School Board from 1974 to 1985, including 3 terms as President. In 1989, Ed married his dear Laurel Peterson, and they lived 31 magical years together, blending their families, traveling, golfing, playing bridge, enjoying Thursday Night "Drinks on the Drive," and Ed's weekly Boys Lunch out with five dear friends. In their 31 years in Lake Barrington Shores, Ed served as President of the Condo 11 Board of Directors and the Vice President of the Lake Barrington Shores Homeowners Association. Ed was a lifelong sports fan who actively followed the Bears, Blackhawks and Cubs. One of his great joys was seeing his beloved Cubs win the World Series in 2016, which his family all enjoyed watching together. He was an avid photographer and, back in the days of film, built a darkroom in the basement. Ed was a voracious reader particularly fond of history and spy novels and he developed a vast knowledge of World War I. He was also a book collector and amassed a large collection of first editions including many beautiful illustrated books from the early 20th century. Ed was one of the smartest people that most of his friends and family had ever met. His kids and their friends loved calling him just to see if they could stump him. They couldn't. He loved a good joke, and would laugh so hard he couldn't breathe. He tickled way too hard, but his kids and grandkids didn't mind. He wrestled all his grandchildren when they were little, always telling them that he was the Man of Steel, and sometimes tying their shirt sleeves together. As they got older, he beamed with pride about their accomplishments, and worried about their struggles. Ed was a tropical fish enthusiast and kept beautiful salt-water aquariums. He enjoyed watching his fish and taking pictures of them. He loved dogs and his cockapoo, Oliver, was his dearest pal. Oliver slept on Ed's head every night, and Ed consistently fed Oliver a diet of bratwurst and steak. After Oliver crossed the Rainbow Bridge, Ed loved on Buddy, and later Buffy. Oliver and Buddy greeted Ed on that bridge, running to him and loving on him. Ed is survived by his love, Laurel, and his children, Robert (Dawn) Feldman, Steven (Krista) Feldman, Susan Feldman, Laura (Mike) Iosue, Debra Peterson and Jeff Peterson, former son-in-law, Pius Weibel and his sister, Grace Rifken. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica (Marquis) Martin, Dan (Kelly) Feldman, Rachel Feldman, Bobby Peterson, Alleya Weibel, Michael Harrison, Jonathan Iosue, Noah Harrison, Imani Weibel, and his great-grandson, Zeke Martin. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi Harrison and his parents. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Shiva will be held for three nights via Zoom. (Contact Laird Funeral Home for that information). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to PAWS or the Democratic National Committee. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For more information, call 847-741-8800 or lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
