MOUNT PROSPECT - Edgar Hansen, 94, of Portage, IN, formerly of Mount Prospect, IL. US Navy Veteran WWII. Retired purchasing agent for FJW Industries and longtime member and usher at All Saints Cathedral Parish National Catholic Church. Beloved husband of the late Jean for 67 years; loving father of Pam Smith; dear grandfather of Scott (Erin), Cyndi Nimnicht and Jennifer (Rob) Brown; great-grandfather of Elliot, Abigail, Lyla and Violet; fond brother of Arlynn (late Gene) Bristow and brother-in-law of Joyce (late Chuck) Ferraro. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019 3-8pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect, IL. Funeral Thursday, 10am closing prayers at the funeral home and proceeding to All Saints Cathedral Parish National Catholic Church, 9201 W. Higgins Road, Chicago, for 11am Mass. Interment All Saints Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Region, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321 appreciated. Information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019