It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Edith Arlene Miske, 81, our loving and devoted mother and friend on April 14, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep after battling congestive heart failure. We would like to recognize the many doctors, nurses, and hospice workers who cared for her. After raising three wonderful children, Don (Kathy), Ron (Mary) and Susan Mitchell, she had a second career at Maine East High School. She was the proud grandmother of Paige who was the center of her universe. She was married to Jules "Sam" Miske for over 45 years. Edith was a devoted Catholic and parishioner at St. Mary's in Des Plaines. She enjoyed gardening, thrifting, and bringing joy to all she met. Animals were her passion and adopted many strays and rescues. It was often said that it would be great to be reincarnated as an animal in Edith's care. Her family extends much gratitude to her friends and neighbors who looked out for her. Edith will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A mass and celebration of Edith's life will be held at a future date. For more info, or to be notified of the details, please email Mary at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Magnificent Mutts and Meows Rescue, www.magnificentmutts.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020