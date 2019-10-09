Daily Herald Obituaries
EDITH LOUISE GRIFFEY

EDITH LOUISE GRIFFEY Obituary
Edith Louise Griffey, age 94, formerly of Des Plaines, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Lexington, South Carolina. She was born on November 30, 1924, in Rice Lake, WI. A longtime resident of Des Plaines, IL, Edith moved there with her late husband Dana K. Griffey from Chicago. Edith was the youngest of a family of six. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harold Manor and Benjamin Manor, and her three sisters, Lucille Miller, Evelyn Schleiss, and Miriam Van Allen. Edith is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (William) Starsiak, Jr., and Debra (Steven) Mullany, 5 grandchildren, Carrie, Thomas and Sarah Anderson, and Rachel and Matthew Mullany, plus 4 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held on Thursday, October 10th at Memory Gardens Chapel in Arlington Heights at 10 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
