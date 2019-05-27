Edith M. Houlihan Edith "Edie" Frances Houlihan (nee McGinnis), 99, of Lombard, Ill. died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Lombard, surrounded by her family. Edie was born on January 4, 1920 in Latrobe, Pa., to Henry D. and Anna Ebersberger McGinnis. She earned her Bachelor's degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.V., in 1941, and her Master's degree in Social Work from Catholic University in Washington, D.C, in 1947. Edie married Michael F. Houlihan, in 1950 in Morgantown, W.V., and together they raised six loving children. After the family moved from Columbus, Ohio to Lombard, Edie began a long career as a School Social Worker in Lombard Illinois School District 44. Her children remember her as a loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals and instilled in them a sense of responsibility to others. In addition to her family, the most important things in Edie's life were her service to her country as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps during World War II after being among the first women to graduate from Officer Training School, and her social work with students, parents and teachers to help children. She held a deep interest in the lives of her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, her five sisters and their children, many friends, and countless students and colleagues she worked with in the schools. Edie was known for her abiding curiosity about the world, her unique ability to find common ground with anyone, her love of sports, and her ability to make everyone she met feel special. The family would like to thank Liza, Renee, Edrhez, and Melba for their loving care of Edie. Those left to honor Edie's memory include her children: Mary Jane Houlihan (George Driscoll), Needham, Mass. and their children Erin and Aidan, Mike Houlihan (Mary Griffin), Lilburn, Ga., and their children Michael, Kelly, and Griffin, Pat Houlihan (Dan Jacobi), Des Moines, Iowa, Jean Marie Houlihan (Scott Henderson), Woodridge, Ill., Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Girard (Dave), Downers Grove, Ill. and their children Jack and Jennifer, John Houlihan (Debbie Bala), Wheaton, Ill. and their children Olivia, Kaileigh, and Cade and her sister Ruth Spangler. Edie was preceded in death by her husband: Michael F. Houlihan and her sisters: Emily Harkins, Rose Lee, Virginia Sharpenberg, and Helen Tritchler. A Celebration of Life will be held for Edie at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Danada House, 3S501 Naperville Road, Wheaton, IL 60189 with a reception to follow. The family will greet friends at Danada House from 10 to 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend and join the family in celebrating Edie's wonderful life. Edie loved helping people and adored animals. She would be honored with memorials to NAMI DuPage County (http://namidupage.org/give-to-nami-dupage/) or PAWS CHICAGO (http://www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate/). Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary