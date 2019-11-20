|
|
Edith Wittner, nee Nistler, born in Vienna Austria, passed away peacefully at the age of 88. She was the loving wife of Fred Wittner for 63 years, cherished mother to Linda (Dennis) Raffaelli and Kelly (Roland) Sauer, beloved sister of Peter (Sandra Robertson) Illing, and treasured grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was a skilled seamstress and worked as an office manager and will truly be missed by everyone. Memorial services Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:00 to 3:30 pm with coffee and cake immediately following at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 119 W. Wise Rd., Schaumburg, IL. Arrangements entrusted to AquaGreen Dispositions, 708-606-0211.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019