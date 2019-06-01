BARRINGTON - Edmund Frederick Wichman III, 73, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born August 2, 1945, to Grace and Edmund F. Wichman Jr. A lifelong Barrington resident, Ed graduated Barrington High School in 1963, Western Illinois University in 1967, and received his Masters from the University of Illinois in 1972. For 34 years, Ed taught industrial arts classes at Prospect High School, work programs for socially and academically disadvantaged students, and served as a Track and Field coach for over 20 years. He had many interests including building a 1923 Ford Depot Hack Truck, sailing and racing on Lake Michigan, the Barrington Historical Museum, Lions Club, traveling, feeding the birds, and spending time with his grandchildren. Edmund is survived by his wife Linda, two children, Natalie Geissler (Christopher) and Edmund "Fritz" Wichman IV (Karrie), four grandchildren Marlies, Brienne, Anna, and Edmund V "Finn"; and a sister Virginia Kowal of Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Racine Yacht Club Youth Foundation, 11 Barker St., Racine, WI 53402, Or the Barrington History Museum, 212 W. Main St., Barrington. Services will be held privately. For information, please contact Davenport Funeral Home, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary