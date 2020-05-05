Daily Herald Obituaries
EDNA J. HERDEN Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Edna J. Herden, nee Peterson, 98, of Hoffman Estates since 1958. Beloved wife of the late Walter J."Scotty" Herden. Loving mother of Jeffrey S. (Bonnie Katz) Herden and Thomas G. (Susan, nee Duffey) Herden. Loving grandmother of Kelly Herden and Colleen (Scott) Kiolbassa and great-grandmother of Nicholas and Luke Kiolbassa. Dear daughter of the late Beatrice and Gustav Peterson. Dear sister of the late Gerald (Sivia) Peterson, Lucille (George) Bell, Cyril (Betty) Peterson and Dale "Bud" (Betty) Peterson. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Edna was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She was a grateful friend to her many neighbors and fellow church members. Services and interment are private. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date, at Prince of Peace Church, 930 West Higgins Road, Schaumburg, IL 60195. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to the church. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2020
