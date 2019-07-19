Daily Herald Obituaries
EDNA M. WISNIEWSKI


1925 - 2019
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Edna M. Wisniewski (nee Krzykacz), 93, a resident of Schaumburg since 1971, formerly of the south side of Chicago, will be held Sunday, July 21 from 5:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Family and friends will gather for funeral mass Monday, July 22 at 10:00am at St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Born Dec. 2, 1925 in Chicago to Adam and Harriet (nee Betlejewski) she passed away peacefully July 8, 2019 at her home in Schaumburg. She was an active parishioner of St. Marcelline Church and was a member of the Women's Club. Edna was the adoring wife of 61 years to the late Aloysius; loving mother of Ellen (Enrique) Sanchez, Ralph (Lani Stasko), Lois (Denise Izatt) and Mark (Samantha); fond grandmother of Randy, Rick, Amy, the late Brian, Alissa, Megan, Trevor, Stephanie, Jennifer and Emely; proud great-grandmother of Mia, Ava, Lauren, Brady, Nathan and Oliver; dear cousin and friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edna's name to the Morton Arboretum, www.mortonarb.org and click "Donate." For information, 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019
