1/
EDNA RICHARDSON
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Richardson, age 101, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Sylvester Jendrzejczak (Killed in the Battle of the Bulge) and the late William Richardson; loving mother of Cassie (Richard) Van Duys, Bruce (Denise) Richardson and Peggy Thompson (Rich Politowicz); cherished grandmother of Mike (Pat) Van Duys, Patti (Scott) Costa, Bill (Christine) Van Duys, Jennifer (Rosario) Lazarra, Christine Richardson, Cheryl Thompson, Christopher Thompson and Eric Thompson; dear great grandmother of 5; fond aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation Friday 9:00 am until service at 10:45 am to Immaculate Conception Church Mass 11:30 am. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. Edna was a founding member of the Gold Star Wives, Chicago Chapter and a founding member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Vaughn Chapter. She Volunteered at Hines Hospital for 67 years. In lieu of flowers donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America Vaughan Chapter 2235 Enterprise Dr. Suite 3501 Westchester, Illinois 60154 Online www.vaughanpva.org 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved