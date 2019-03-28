PLATO CENTER - Edna M. Gittings, age 88, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Helena's in St. Charles. She was born January 2, 1931 in Plato Center. Edna was employed for over 30 years at Hoffer Plastics in South Elgin before her retirement. Edna is survived by her children, Susie Walker of St. Charles, Judy Gittings of South Elgin, Janet (John) Hermes of St. Charles, Virginia (Harold "Buddy") Campbell of Marengo, and Linda (Bernie) Kotera of Huntley. Thirteen Grandchildren, and several Great-grandchildren. Also her brother, Donald Hinkle of Plato Center and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold. Two daughters, Vivian and Carol Gittings, two grandsons, Ronnie Hermes, and James Campbell. Also her stepson, Harold Jr. Visitation will be held Saturday from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St. (corner of Route 64 and Route 25), St. Charles. Burial will be at North Plato Cemetery. Contributions may be made to . To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, 630-584-0060. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary