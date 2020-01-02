Daily Herald Obituaries
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
EDWARD A. DIETZ

EDWARD A. DIETZ Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Edward A. Dietz, age 82. Beloved husband of Shirley Dietz for 62 years. Loving father of Denise (Mark) Szafran, Cyndi (Mark) Hornbostel, Diana (Dave) Bors and Dan (Grace) Dietz. Dear grandfather of Andrew, Kenneth (Sarah), Renee (Ray), Hannah, Kyle, Brad, Gunnar, and the late Eric. Great-grandfather of Camille and Eliza. Fond brother of Pam (Phil) Walger and the late Don (Lucille) Dietz. Uncle and cousin of many. Visitation Friday, 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Life Celebration service Saturday, 10:30 am at Kolssak's with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to at or St. Jude Hospital at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
