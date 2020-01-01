Daily Herald Obituaries
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Empress Banquets
200 E. Lake St.
Addison, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Empress Banquets
200 E. Lake St.
Addison, IL
EDWARD A. "RUSS" DUDA Jr.

BLOOMINGDALE - Edward A. "Russ" Duda Jr., 65. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Rowan). Loving father of Jill (Jason) Wurtz, Carly Duda and Eric (Courtney Wilson) Duda. Cherished grandfather of Charlie, Henry, Benjamin, Patrick and Emmet. Fond brother of Ellen (Larry) Rossi, Patricia (Jeff) Brenneman and James Duda. Favorite uncle, cousin and friend to many. Celebration of Life to be held at Empress Banquets, 200 E. Lake St., Addison on January 11, 2020 from 1 PM to 6 PM with a Memorial Service at 4 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined due to severe allergies. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
