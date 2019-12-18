|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Edward A. Krutzler was born June 14, 1938 in Chicago to John and Josephine (nee Horvath) Krutzler. He died December 16, 2019 at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates. He retired from Kemper Insurance Company in Long Grove. Ed is survived by his wife Virginia Szigeti; his daughter Susan (Richard Weber) Krutzler; granddaughter Michelle Weber; and by his sister-in-law MaryLou Szigeti. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights and Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019