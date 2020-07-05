1/
EDWARD A. TEHLE Jr.
Edward A. Tehle Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2020, while in hospice at NCH. He was born in Chicago, IL, on January 22, 1929. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Bartleson). Loving father of Greg and David (Mona). Cherished grandfather of Lucas, Simon, Nick, and Tony. Edward had a long career with Dearborn Chemical Company and retired as Vice President of Research and Development in 1987. The family will have a private memorial to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. He will be deeply missed by all of his family.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
