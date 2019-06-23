Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
the office of St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Palatine , IL
More Obituaries for EDWARD RHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD B. "MICKEY" RHEA III

EDWARD B. "MICKEY" RHEA III Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Edward B. "Mickey" Rhea III, age 54, formerly of Mount Prospect. Loving brother of Bridget Rhea (Joseph) Pachay and stepbrother of Marita Rhea (Cynthia Elsener). Cherished uncle of Meaghan and Molly. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death his parents, Edward (Joanne) Rhea, Jr. and Maureen Rhea. Family will meet at the office of St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine on Tuesday, at 2:00 P.M. for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Friedrichs Funeral Home. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019
