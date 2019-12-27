Daily Herald Obituaries
Edward Charles Collins Jr. Edward Charles Collins Jr., 89. Navy Veteran of Korean Conflict and 34-year veteran of C.P.D. passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Bugajsky). Loving father of Edward C. III (Isabel), Mesa Collins, and Kathleen (Robert) Franklin. Dearest son of the late Edward and Pauline. Cherished grandfather of Edward, Robert, Ana and Steven. Loving great grandfather of four. Dear brother of Edwina Coldstock and brother in law of John (Bessie) Bugajsky and the late Jean (late Charles) Regas. Fond uncle of many. Edward was a former all-American Commander and served twice as Commander of the post 3579 in Niles, IL. Visitation Sunday Dec. 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem & Talcott) for Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donation to the Post 3579 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
