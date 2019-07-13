|
HANOVER PARK - Edward D. Groh, Beloved husband of the late Patricia; loving father of Pamela (Morris) Blackshire, David (RuthAnn) Groh, Kim (Martin) Schmit-Neuerburg and Robin (Stephen) Downey; caring grandfather of Brian (Stephanie), Kaitlin, Alexandra (Mark), Becca (Matthew), Zackery, Britnie, Brianna (Michael), Grant, Benjamin and great grandfather of Vivian, Luca and Joseph; fond brother to many siblings. Edward had a passion for woodworking, baking and most of all his family. Visitation Sunday 2:00pm - 8:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Funeral 11:00am Monday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to The appreciated. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-8054
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 13, 2019