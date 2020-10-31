Edward F. "Eddie" Bauer, known as "Poppie" to his grandchildren and "Slag Smith" to those whom truly knew him, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 88 with his family by his side. Ed was born January 22, 1932 on the southside of Chicago and had graduated in 1950 as a Wall of Fame member at Grayslake High School where he was a co-founder of the Hainesville Hoods and the Sewer Water Rats. He received his master's degree from Northern Illinois University, where he was a homecoming king and Hall of Fame member of the only undefeated football team in school history. Upon graduation, Ed, proudly served his country during The Korean War. After his service he returned to wed his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Merry. Ed was the owner of Parkway Foods and Catering in Grayslake and Libertyville and former member of the Grayslake and Libertyville Lions Club. He wholeheartedly enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was known for bringing music and joy to every occasion - always singing and whistling his heart out! He supported all 13 of his grandchildren in all their ventures and sports and was undeniably their biggest fan. Poppie never missed a chance to show his support! Surviving are 6 children, Linda (Pete) Papilion, Tami (Roger) Kopp, Eddie (Mary) Bauer, Tommy (Wendy) Bauer, Heidi Bauer Bess and Tiffany (Brad) Volk; 13 grandchildren, Danny, Tommy and Luke Papilion; Bradley (Jordane) and Dana Kopp; Megan, Brody and Gabby Bauer; Artie, Haley and Jessie Bess; Payton and Jackson Volk; 2 brothers, Butch (Gloria) Bauer and Bill (Cindy) Bauer. Ed was loved by all and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Merry, in 2017; and by his brother, Donnie, and sister, Ellen Jones. His memory will always be eternal, filled with music and joy! Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of his funeral service at 4:00 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. For those who wish to attend the visitation, because of the current health guidelines, the family wishes that you pay your respects and kindly exit the funeral home so others can enter. For those that wish to attend virtually, a live streaming link will be listed on the funeral home website ready for viewing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675-8540. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.