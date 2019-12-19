|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Edward F. Morris, 83, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 52 years. Black Hills born and bred, he passed away on December 17, 2019. Edward graduated from the University of Wyoming and retired from United Airlines after 35 years. He was a loving husband, an amazing father, garden railroad enthusiast, a loyal Notre Dame fan, an avid baker and Meals on Wheels volunteer. He served as CCD teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Julian Eymard Church. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (2018); loving father of Teresa A. Morris, Kathleen L. Whitman and Jennifer L. Morris and the cherished grandfather of Kacie L. And Dayton F. Whitman. Visitation Sunday, December 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Closing prayers Monday, December 23, at 9:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Presence Nazarethville, 300 North River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019