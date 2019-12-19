Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD F. MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD F. MORRIS Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Edward F. Morris, 83, a resident of Elk Grove Village for 52 years. Black Hills born and bred, he passed away on December 17, 2019. Edward graduated from the University of Wyoming and retired from United Airlines after 35 years. He was a loving husband, an amazing father, garden railroad enthusiast, a loyal Notre Dame fan, an avid baker and Meals on Wheels volunteer. He served as CCD teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Julian Eymard Church. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (2018); loving father of Teresa A. Morris, Kathleen L. Whitman and Jennifer L. Morris and the cherished grandfather of Kacie L. And Dayton F. Whitman. Visitation Sunday, December 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Closing prayers Monday, December 23, at 9:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Presence Nazarethville, 300 North River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -