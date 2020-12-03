Anything worth doing is worth doing well. That is the story of Edward F. Tausk, who died on Sunday November 29, 2020. Ed left this world seven days after his 90th birthday and just three and a half months after losing his wife, Ellen. Ed and Ellen had been married for 64 years. Ed was born on November 22, 1930 to Emil and Teresa Tausk. He grew up in Chicago with his surviving siblings: brother, Jerry (Carol), sister, Vera and sister, Mary Jane (George) Yoos. Ed worked as a mechanical engineer and met his wife Ellen at work. They married shortly after and had three children: Teri (Chuck) Goudie, Ed Tausk, Jr. (fiancee Wendy Jurek) and Colleen (Steve) Gebavi. Ed was a role model to his grandchildren and was instrumental in providing a foundation of wisdom and life lessons. They all called him "Papa." They are: Caylen (Joe) Bufalino, Brittany (Chase) Davidson, Chas (Julie) Goudie, Keegan Goudie, Grace Goudie, Austin Tausk, Danny Tausk, Carley Tausk, Kyle Gebavi, Braden Gebavi, Ethan Gebavi, and Garrett Gebavi. His great-grandchildren brought Ed incredible happiness in recent years. They are: Henry Bufalino, Leo Bufalino, Brooks Davidson, Walker Davidson and Claire Goudie. The great-grandchildren all called Ed "big Papa." Ed was known for many things including the numerous patents he received as an engineer and the fact that he designed and built the Tausk family home in Downers Grove. He was fun loving and liked to perform his own version of a magic show. Fishing was his passion and the family spent many happy vacations on the lake in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada. When Ed retired from Navistar, he bought a fishing boat and ran salmon charters. He also mentored high school students in the First Robotics program. Ed always stood up for doing the right thing and doing everything to the best of your ability. If someone had a flat tire, he would be the one to pull over to help. In that regard, he taught his family the importance of "paying it forward" long before the phrase became popular. His family asks everyone to consider doing an act of kindness this holiday season to honor that mission. All are welcome at a funeral Mass at noon on Saturday, December 12th at St. Mary's of Gostyn Church, 440 Prairie Avenue, Downers Grove, IL. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ellen Tausk Kindness Foundation. This foundation was established to help a family or student in need. Donations can be mailed to The Ellen Tausk Kindness Foundation, Chase Bank, 1 S. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or electronically via zellepay.com
at Tauskkindness@gmail.com. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For info, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
