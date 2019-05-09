ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Edward Francis Steininger was born January 10, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Mary (nee Pall) Steininger. He passed into his Savior's loving arms May 6, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. In 1957, Ed married Mary Rose (nee Benda) and was blessed with ten children: Mary Ann Payton Howell (Geoffrey Grant), Carole (late John) Fitzpatrick, Barbie (Al) Acosta, Margie (Dan) Jimenez, Eddie (Linda) Steininger, Cindy (Chuck) Limjoco, Patti Steininger (Terry Rahl), Bill (Lisa) Steininger, Tom (Jennifer) Steininger, Rich Steininger. 25 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren brought much joy to his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved grandson Matthew, His niece Peggy, and sons in law John and Dean. He is survived by his sister Emmy. Ed's 38 year career with Sears, Roebuck and Company was interrupted by his honorable service as an MP in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. Golf, bowling, and especially fishing were Ed's passions and he generously shared those loves with his children and grand children. Visitation from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday May 10, 2019 at The Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 South Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, Illinois, 60007. Prayers 9:15 A.M. Saturday May 11, 2019 at Grove Memorial Chapel, proceeding to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 East Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, Illinois, 60194 for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1400 South Wolf Road, Hillside Illinois 60162. For information, call 630 247-6623. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary