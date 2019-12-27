|
BARTLETT- Edward G. Latondress, 97, passed away December 20, 2019. He was born in Menasha, Wisconsin, on December 12, 1922, the son of Edward J. Latondress and Helen G. (Shekletzke) Latondress. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fr. John Paul Latondress. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Virginia (Larson); loving father of Christine (Joseph) Poziemski and Mary (Paul) Hartsuch; proud grandfather of Joseph (Elizabeth) and John (Sarah) Poziemski, Rachel and Mark Hartsuch and cherished brother of Helen Latondress. Ed was valedictorian and president of his class at Menasha High School. He went on to graduate with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he met his future wife and soulmate, Ginny Larson. They had been married for 64 years at the time of her death in 2010. A WWII Navy veteran, Edward was the commanding officer of his ship, an escort ship operating in the Pacific theater. Upon returning, he and Ginny were married in Astoria, Oregon. Ed began his career in the food industry (edible oils) starting with Anderson Clayton in Sherman, Texas, where he developed the first soft margarine, Chiffon, and contributed to the creation of the Seven Seas salad dressings. He later worked as plant manager for Swift Edible Oil company in Kankakee, Illinois, where they produced 7 million pounds of product per week for use in commercial products such as prepared foods. Later, as the Director of Manufacturing for Swift Edible Oil Company, he was in charge of the edible oil business as well as Peter Pan peanut butter and Soup Starter operations. He was a member of the American Oil Chemists Society for whom he wrote many papers (ex. Oil-Solids Separation in Edible Oil Processing) that are still being cited in AOCS research studies. At the end of his career he worked for Davy McKee Corporation where he did international consulting under President Jimmy Carter's good will initiative to assist countries in developing profitable industries. He was also a faculty member at Austin College in Sherman, Texas, where he taught calculus. Ed, always very active in church activities, was a Sunday school teacher and board member. For a number of years he and Ginny chaired the Bake Shop at Mistletoe Mart at the First Methodist Church in Elgin. In addition to the obtaining donations for supplies and volunteer bakers, they scheduled and supervised baking sessions at the church. Ed was known not only for being the only male baker, but also for being the pie crust expert, rolling the crusts for all the volunteers. In addition to baking, Ed and Ginny enjoyed many activities together such as golf, photography, bridge, cribbage, gardening and travel. Ed was an avid reader and music enthusiast. He was known for his great sense of humor and laugh along with his innate ability for storytelling. Memorial visitation Saturday, December 28, 4:00pm until the time of memorial service at 6:00pm, at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Inurnment Monday, December 30, Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter Damian Church, 131 S. Crest Avenue, Bartlett, IL 60103 or Susan G. Komen ww5.komen.org/GetInvolved/Donate/MemorialsandTributes/MemorialsTributes.html would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019