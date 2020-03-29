Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Edward George Clarence Staschke, age 89, of Addison, Michigan, passed away with his wife by his side, and entered into the presence of God Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian, Michigan. He was born on April 28, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Otto and Martha (Leiter) Staschke. He married Mary E. Polley on June 25, 1954, and she survives. Edward lived 44 years in Roselle, Illinois. He then lived in the Addison, Michigan area for the past 18 years. He graduated from Harper High School in Chicago. Edward was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He was a member of I.B.E.W. and worked as an electrician in Chicago Union Local #134, and he retired after 30 years as an electrician. He was a member of Cement City Baptist Church. He worked in a gospel ministry in S.A.I. Prison in Waterloo, Michigan. He also led Bible Study at a men's care home in Cement City, and served food at the Interfaith Shelter in Jackson. Besides his wife, Mary, he is survived by two sons, John (Karen) Staschke of Roselle, Illinois, Paul Staschke of Rockford, Illinois, one daughter, Diana (Drew) Woods of Addison, Michigan, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Shirley (Frank) Kremsner of Orland Park, Illinois, Beverly Diane (Jack) Huff of Georgetown, Texas, two nieces, one nephew, cousins, and godson, James Cusser. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family graveside services will be held at Cement City Baptist Church Memorial Gardens in Cement City, Michigan. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
