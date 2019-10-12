|
|
A memorial mass will be said for Ed on Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:30am at St. Walter's Church, 130 W. Pine Street, Roselle, IL 60172, 630-894-2461. Edward "Eddie" J. Burke, loving father, papa, brother, uncle, friend, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Ed was born on April 18,1934 to John and Ann Burke. He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. He was number four of eight children. He graduated from St. Cecilia High School In Detroit, MI. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Detroit. He was in the Army from 1954-1956. He married Mary Anne (May) of Chicago and they adopted Kelly and Eddie from the Cradle in Evanston, IL. Ed's family and friends were number one. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life. Ed was known for his infectious smile. He had a love for friendly competition while playing golf, racquetball or cards. His specialty was socializing, sharing a good meal and a glass of wine or two and an animated story. Please keep these memories close to your heart. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne, mother, Ann, father, John, and brother, Bob. He is survived by his two children, Kelly and Eddie (Jane), his three grandchildren, Emma, Kali and Frankie, sisters, Marie, Sarah, Kathleen and Margaret and brothers, John and Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Cradle, 2049 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201 800-272-3534.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 12, 2019