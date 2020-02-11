Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DROSKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. DROSKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. DROSKE Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Edward J. Droske, age 81, passed away on February 6th. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Miriam "Mickey" Droske (nee Niederer); his four loving children; and his ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His four loving and devoted children are his daughter, Susan (John) DiSilvestro of Chicago and their children, Emma, Mia and Jack; his son, James (Christine) of Willowbrook, IL and their daughters, Casey and Danielle; his son, Thomas (Marie) of Mount Prospect, IL and their daughters, Colleen and Lauren; his son, Michael (Jennifer) of Scottsdale, AZ and their child, Abrianna and also Michael's married children, Marianne (Art), Daniel (Beth) and Jennifer's daughter, Haley; the four beautiful great-grandchildren are Gage, Rowan, Gracey and Maddilyn, all also of Arizona. Also surviving are two sisters and one brother, Eileen (the late George) Healy, Kathy (Tom) Bier and John (Mary) Droske. And many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -