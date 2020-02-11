|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Edward J. Droske, age 81, passed away on February 6th. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Miriam "Mickey" Droske (nee Niederer); his four loving children; and his ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His four loving and devoted children are his daughter, Susan (John) DiSilvestro of Chicago and their children, Emma, Mia and Jack; his son, James (Christine) of Willowbrook, IL and their daughters, Casey and Danielle; his son, Thomas (Marie) of Mount Prospect, IL and their daughters, Colleen and Lauren; his son, Michael (Jennifer) of Scottsdale, AZ and their child, Abrianna and also Michael's married children, Marianne (Art), Daniel (Beth) and Jennifer's daughter, Haley; the four beautiful great-grandchildren are Gage, Rowan, Gracey and Maddilyn, all also of Arizona. Also surviving are two sisters and one brother, Eileen (the late George) Healy, Kathy (Tom) Bier and John (Mary) Droske. And many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020