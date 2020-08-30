MOUNT PROSPECT - Edward J. Keeshan, 86, passed away Wednesday, Aug, 26, 2020, at home in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Edward was born May 13, 1934 in Evanston, Illinois to Denis and Bridget (O'Hora) Keeshan. He graduated in 1952 from St. George High School in Evanston, then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After completing his service honorably, Edward returned to the Chicago area and began a career with United Airlines that would last more than 35 years. On May 28, 1966, Edward married the former Carol Knight at Saint Mary Church in Evanston. Together, they had two sons, Thomas and Charles. Taking full advantage of his airline benefits, they explored destinations across the country. He also enjoyed annual trips to northern Wisconsin, fishing in the morning and evening, and taking his children and their friends waterskiing in the afternoon. After retiring from United in 1996, he worked as a bus driver for Wheeling Township, safely transporting hundreds of residents on shopping trips, doctor visits and to other destinations. Away from work, he enjoyed regularly playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren, and he traveled to Ireland to visit his family roots. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Denis; and son, Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Charles (Mary) Keeshan; grandchildren, Corbin, Grace, Cooper and Brady; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, before a 10 a.m. funeral Mass, both at St. James Catholic Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Big Shoulders Fund, 212 W. Van Buren, Suite 900, Chicago, IL, 60607.







