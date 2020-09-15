ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Edward J. Keller, 80, of Elk Grove Village for 53 years, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at his winter home in Chandler, AZ. His family was by his side. Ed was the beloved husband of Helen for 58 years; loving father of Susan (Jeff) Cerasoli and Gina (Steve) Hoday; cherished grandfather of Jacquelyn and Michael Hoday, and Luca, Gabriel, and Ella Cerasoli. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Cerasoli. Ed was the retired owner of EK Systems in Elk Grove Village. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He enjoyed years of snowmobiling and camping with his family and friends. Ed was a longtime member of the Elk Grove Lions Club as well as a parishioner of Queen of the Rosary Catholic Parish. Ed was laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, AZ. A memorial will be held for Ed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm with a 7:30 pm chapel service at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
.