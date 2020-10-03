ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Edward Joseph Hendricks was born on October 28, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Clara (nee Dewey) Hendricks. He died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He dearly loved his wife and family unconditionally and they were honored and proud to share his loving spirit with all who knew him. To many, Ed was "your Dad & Grandpa" too. Mr. Hendricks served in the Navy during WWII. He was a heating and air conditioning engineer for Northwestern University for 32 years before retiring. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council at St. Peter Church in Skokie and a baseball coach of many Skokie VFW teams. Eddie enjoyed bowling, Bingo, and was an accomplished horseshoe player. He played music by ear and entertained his family and friends by playing the spoons, harmonica, accordion, and drums. Edward is survived by his children, Mickie Hendricks, Debbie (Beverly Furtado) Hendricks, Eddie (Cindy) Hendricks Jr., Mike (Joe Della Monica) Hendricks, Tom (Laura) Hendricks, and Rita (Greg) Kokotis; his grandchildren, Brian (Jackie), Caitlin, Kevin, Timothy, Michael, Matthew (Francesca), Danny Hendricks, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Ryan Kokotis; his great-grandchildren, Reece Jo and Brooks Edward Hendricks; his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita A. Hendricks; his parents; and his stepsisters, Florence Langer, Marie Thurner, and Jeanne Van De Car. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Prayers 10:15 am, Monday at the Funeral Home, proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell Avenue, Arlington Heights, Illinois for Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, Lutheran Life Communities Foundation, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, American Heart Assn.
, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, or to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.