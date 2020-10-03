1/1
EDWARD JOSEPH HENDRICKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Edward Joseph Hendricks was born on October 28, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Clara (nee Dewey) Hendricks. He died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He dearly loved his wife and family unconditionally and they were honored and proud to share his loving spirit with all who knew him. To many, Ed was "your Dad & Grandpa" too. Mr. Hendricks served in the Navy during WWII. He was a heating and air conditioning engineer for Northwestern University for 32 years before retiring. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council at St. Peter Church in Skokie and a baseball coach of many Skokie VFW teams. Eddie enjoyed bowling, Bingo, and was an accomplished horseshoe player. He played music by ear and entertained his family and friends by playing the spoons, harmonica, accordion, and drums. Edward is survived by his children, Mickie Hendricks, Debbie (Beverly Furtado) Hendricks, Eddie (Cindy) Hendricks Jr., Mike (Joe Della Monica) Hendricks, Tom (Laura) Hendricks, and Rita (Greg) Kokotis; his grandchildren, Brian (Jackie), Caitlin, Kevin, Timothy, Michael, Matthew (Francesca), Danny Hendricks, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Ryan Kokotis; his great-grandchildren, Reece Jo and Brooks Edward Hendricks; his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita A. Hendricks; his parents; and his stepsisters, Florence Langer, Marie Thurner, and Jeanne Van De Car. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Prayers 10:15 am, Monday at the Funeral Home, proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell Avenue, Arlington Heights, Illinois for Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, Lutheran Life Communities Foundation, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, American Heart Assn., 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, or to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved