Edward Joseph Wegrzyn, 76, of Elmwood Park, IL passed away at 11:52 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Ed was born in Chicago on March 16, 1942 to parents Edward Simon and Loretta (Muciek) Wegrzyn, they preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters; Elizabeth (Daniel) Burttram and Emily Wegrzyn. His sister Donna Wegrzyn and four grandchildren also survive him. Ed earned a Bachelor Degree from DePaul University and his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University. After graduation he was commissioned by the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1968. Ed worked in data processing at Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, retiring after 28 years. Ed was a lifelong martini and fine dining enthusiast. Memorial Contributions may be made to or to your local Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019