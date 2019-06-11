DES PLAINES - Edward Kempke, age 95, passed away on June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildred G. Loving father of Ronald (Cindy) Kempke and Diane Grover. Cherished grandfather of John (Katey) Kempke, Deborah (Mark) Nelson, Katie (David) Tyson and Susan (Russell) Meier. Proud great-grandfather of Matthew, Isabel, Daniel, Liam, Caitlin, Lila, George, Rosalie, Madelyn and Parker. Dear brother of the late William (Georgeanne) Kempke, late Herman (Leona), and late Herbert Kempke. Mr. Kempke was a WWII Army Veteran having served in the 8th Armored Division Tank Destroyers with a tour of duty in Europe from 1943 to 1946 where he received a Bronze Star. Mr. Kempke was employed by American Airlines as an airfreight agent where he worked for 25 years until his retirement in 1984. He was a long time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Des Plaines since 1925. Mr. Kempke will lie in state on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 855 Lee Street, Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral Care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary