LIBERTYVILLE - Edward "Pops" L. Morgan, 84, passed away Dec.9, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. He was born in England and had been a resident of Libertyville since 1971. Mr. Morgan was the owner and founder of Morgan's of Libertyville and was instrumental in revamping the downtown area of Libertyville. He is survived by his wife Jackie of 60 years of marriage, his children Edward (Joy) Morgan, Jr., Rose (Rob) Lockwood and Terry (Kerry) Morgan and his grandchildren Mitchell, Daniel, Emilee, Jack, Sam and Ross. Funeral services will be 12 Noon Thursday Dec. 12 at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville with visitation from 10AM until time of service. Interment Ascension cemetery. If desired, memorial donations made to "Feed My Starving Children", 742 East Park Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048. Funeral info 847-362 2626 sign guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019