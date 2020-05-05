Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bohemian National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD STRUBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD L. STRUBLE


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD L. STRUBLE Obituary
PALATINE - Edward L. Struble, 98, passed away May 3, 2020. He was born in Chicago August 21, 1921 to George and Mary Struble. Loving husband and best friend of wife Patricia (Segeler) for 55 years. Loving father of Susan Priebe (Michael) and poppa of Kara Quade (Alex) and Lauren Priebe. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, George. Edward worked for 50 years as the head of the margins department for three brokerage firms in Chicago. He enjoyed his model trains and old time radio. Private interment will will be at Bohemian National Cemetery. No flowers. Arrangements are entrusted to Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, 847-358-7411.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -