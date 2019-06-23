MCHENRY - Edward L. Szymczak, age 81, passed away on June 16, 2019, at The Springs at Crystal Lake. He was born in Chicago to Edward J. and Florence (Prusinski) Szymczak on May 31, 1938. He married Marilyn M. Feigl on July 27, 1957, at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church in Chicago. With his wife, Edward was the proprietor of Edmar Heating and Cooling Company in Glenview from 1971 until his retirement in 1995, when his son took over the business. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Margaret "Peggy" Caldrone, Jo Ann Hunter, Edward W. (Terian) Szymczak, Charles (Julie) Szymczak, Sharon Zientko; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Renetta Fish. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the or to . Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Info, call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary