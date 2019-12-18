Daily Herald Obituaries
EDWARD LEE TYRCHA

EDWARD LEE TYRCHA Obituary
ROSELLE - Edward Lee Tyrcha, 62, a resident of Roselle for 23 years, passed away December 14th at Resurrection Hospital, Chicago. Ed was a Navy veteran and a 27-year employee of the Medinah Country Club. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Zywarska) for 20 years; loving stepfather of Steve (Stacey), Robert, and Samantha; cherished son of Beverly and the late Donald Tyrcha; devoted brother of Alan (Trish) Tyrcha, Phyllis (Alfred) Marsh, Donna (Ken) Jaap, Jeffrey (Paula) Tyrcha; dear stepgrandfather of Eric and James; loving uncle of Aleah, Amanda, Natalie (Vic), Stephanie (Carl), Samuel, Daniel, and Rosemary; great-uncle to Madeline, Daphne, and Nicholas. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, December 20, from 2 to 9 p.m. with a chapel service at 5 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago at www.luriechildrens.org. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
