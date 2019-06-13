Daily Herald Obituaries
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Resources
EDWARD M. BISSO


NAPERVILLE - Edward M. Bisso, age 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1937 in Chicago, IL. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Gayle (nee Hoffman) Bisso; children, Douglas (Laura) Bisso, Donna (Frank) Pompilio, Deanna (Darren) Collins; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Otto and Delia Emily (nee Gale) Bisso; and his daughter, Deborah Janda. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until the time of service 10:00 a.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Private family interment at River Hills Memorial Park. Memorials in Ed's name may be made to or . Information, 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 13, 2019
