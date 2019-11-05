Daily Herald Obituaries
More Obituaries for EDWARD MICHALEC
EDWARD M. MICHALEC

EDWARD M. MICHALEC Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Edward M. Michalec, age 77, beloved husband of the late Lucy A. (nee Wilson); loving dad of John, Nancy (Wally) Ratkovich, Daniel (Barbara), Fred (Carmen) Wilson, Debora (Rick) Tallerico and Paul Michalec; loving grandpa of Rebecca, Dan, Fred Jr., Shellie, Cassie, Amanda, George, Rachael and Nick; great-grandpa of nine. Ed was former president of Bloomingdale Township Senior Council. He was also very active with the senior community. Ed passed away Nov. 2, 2019 and was privately cremated. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Roselle, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
