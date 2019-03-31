Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
7951 South U.S. 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 878-2300
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Prospect Golf Club
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD POCIASK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD M. POCIASK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD M. POCIASK Obituary
Edward M. Pociask (Poe) of Port St. Lucie, FL, previously of Mt. Prospect, IL passed away March 13, 2019, at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Violet and daughter Renee. Father to Karen (Michael) Kramer, Leslie (Michael) Aalund, Wendy (Ron) Rudd and Vicki VanWiele (Jesse Dorfner). Loving grandfather to Ron (Lisa), Bethany (Joe), Caitlin (Luke), Madelyn, Zoe Mei, Rose, Evan, Emerson, Erik, Nate (Nikki), Lindsay (Colin) and his 7 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his faithful companion Rodney. Edward was an avid golfer, dancer, proud plumber of Local 130UA & inventor. The happiest, most stubborn, persistent, strong, optimistic, political, adventurous, enduring, loving, opinionated, smiley, and most of all...PROUD man. He knew he could do anything he set his mind to and this quality never failed him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The First Tee, www.thefirsttee.org or The First Tee, 425 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092 in tribute of Edward M. Pociask. Please join his family at a Celebration of Life at Mt. Prospect Golf Club, Sunday, May 26th at 3:00pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now