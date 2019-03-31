Edward M. Pociask (Poe) of Port St. Lucie, FL, previously of Mt. Prospect, IL passed away March 13, 2019, at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years Violet and daughter Renee. Father to Karen (Michael) Kramer, Leslie (Michael) Aalund, Wendy (Ron) Rudd and Vicki VanWiele (Jesse Dorfner). Loving grandfather to Ron (Lisa), Bethany (Joe), Caitlin (Luke), Madelyn, Zoe Mei, Rose, Evan, Emerson, Erik, Nate (Nikki), Lindsay (Colin) and his 7 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his faithful companion Rodney. Edward was an avid golfer, dancer, proud plumber of Local 130UA & inventor. The happiest, most stubborn, persistent, strong, optimistic, political, adventurous, enduring, loving, opinionated, smiley, and most of all...PROUD man. He knew he could do anything he set his mind to and this quality never failed him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The First Tee, www.thefirsttee.org or The First Tee, 425 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092 in tribute of Edward M. Pociask. Please join his family at a Celebration of Life at Mt. Prospect Golf Club, Sunday, May 26th at 3:00pm. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary