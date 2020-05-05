Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MALICKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD MALICKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD MALICKI Obituary
WHEELING - Edward Malicki, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Doris" Malicki for 62 years. Loving father of Michael (Karen), Thomas (Angy) and the late William Malicki. Dear grandfather of Samantha, Kimberly (Scott) Eichaker, Alyssa, Morgan, Matthew and Adam. Great-grandfather of Colton and Hailey. Uncle and cousin of many. Services Private. Please visit Ed's memorial page at www.funerals.pro to leave your favorite memories or condolences. The family plans to have a memorial at a later date. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For funeral info, 847-537-6600 or www.funerals.pro.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -