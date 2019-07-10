|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Edward N. Kalasa, 91. Loving husband of Joan Kalasa, nee Ringa; devoted father of Linda (James) Holley, Debbie (Dennis Kelly) Kalasa, Laurie (James) Teator and David (Lisa) Kalasa; cherished grandfather of Randy (Alicia) Holley, Chad Holley, Michael (Penny) Holley, Evan Teator, Alyssa Teator, Bethany Teator, Steven Kalasa, Nick Kalasa and Jacob Kalasa; fond brother of the late Leonard (the late Virgina) Kalasa; loving great grandfather of 10 and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169; and Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. until time of prayers at 9:30 A.M. proceeding to St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon, Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169 for a 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian burial. The family also invites you to visit www.morizzofuneralhome.com to sign the guest book to share your memories, photos and videos. For further information please contact the Morizzo Funeral Directors at 847-752-6444.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019