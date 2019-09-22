|
BARTLETT - Edward Otto Gabrenya, 79, formerly of Glenview and Streamwood, dearest husband, for 54 years, of Janice, nee Boelke; devoted father of Christine Jacobs, William (Kristina) and Scott (Rebecca); cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandpa of 1; beloved brother of Karen (Robert) Justice and Elaine (Art) Sedlack; proud owner of his Weimaraner, Gunner. Visitation Tuesday, September 24th, 3:00 pm until the time of service 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Cremation will be private following the services. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
