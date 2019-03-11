Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Edward Patrick DeVaney beloved husband of Mary Ellen ne Fitzsimmons. Dear father of Mary Kate (Tom) Phillips, Kelly (Steve) Spotak and Edward (Michelle) DeVaney Jr. Cherished grandfather of Clare, Emma, Lily, Grace, Chloe, Ryan, Maura and Tommy. Proud graduate and football player of St. George HIgh school, Evanston, Ed continued his education at Marquette University. After college he served his country as a proud member of the United States Army. He then went on to receive his MBA at Kellog School of Business, Northwestern University. He worked for over 40 years at Walgreen Corporation in Deerfield, IL. Ed's passions included spending time with his large family and circle of friends, coaching his kids in sports when they were growing up, golfing any chance he could, cheering on Marquette Warrior Basketball as well as the Chicago Bears, and serving St. Raymond's Church as head of the Reverend Robert J. Loftus Endowment and Scholarship Fund. Visitation will be Tuesday 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St. Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the The Reverend Robert J. Loftus Endowment and Scholarship Fund.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
