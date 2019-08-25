Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
EDWARD R. ARNDT


1976 - 2019
EDWARD R. ARNDT Obituary
CAROL STREAM - Edward R. Arndt, 43. Survived by his dad Larry, mom Deborah Smith, children Lawrence and Kelsie, his dear friends the Buchholz Family and the Keller Family, and his 4-legged companion Lacey. Edward grew up in Glen Ellyn and graduated from Glenbard South, Class of 94'. He worked as a mold maker by trade and enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his dad and friends. Visitation is Tuesday, August 27th from 4 - 7 (time at service) at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032), 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment is private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
