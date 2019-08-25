|
CAROL STREAM - Edward R. Arndt, 43. Survived by his dad Larry, mom Deborah Smith, children Lawrence and Kelsie, his dear friends the Buchholz Family and the Keller Family, and his 4-legged companion Lacey. Edward grew up in Glen Ellyn and graduated from Glenbard South, Class of 94'. He worked as a mold maker by trade and enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his dad and friends. Visitation is Tuesday, August 27th from 4 - 7 (time at service) at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032), 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment is private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019