Edward R. Dwan, 79, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. Born in 1939 in Elgin, he was the son of Robert and Lois Dwan. He attended St. Edward's and Elgin High Schools with the Class of 1957. After serving in the Army, he attended U. of CA at College of the Redwoods an obtained a degree in Forestry. He was hired by the U.S. Forest Service and worked as a professional forester in national forests in five states. He retired in 1995 after working as Forest Manager for the Bureau of Indian Affairs on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in Arizona. He loved being in the outdoors with his family, friends and dogs. Affectionately known as "Boo," he was kind with a wonderful sense of humor and an ability to make everyone around him happy. Surviving are his sister Antoinette Kelly, nephews Robert Kelly (Cindy) and James Kelly, great-niece Shannon Kelly (Liam), cousins Scott Campbell (Colleen), and Terrance Dwan (Claire), and stepdaughters who loved him dearly, Elizabeth Nikels and Judith Reesha of California.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
