ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Edward S. Pietrucha, age 94, 25 year resident of Arlington Heights, IL passed away December 19, 2019. A Purple Heart recipient and WWII Air Force veteran, Ed spent the final chapter of his life being looked after by the wonderful staff at The Moorings, and under the incredible care of Dr. Lim, whose kindness and expertise contributed immeasurably to Ed's prolonged life. Ed was also a senior reader for school children for 8 years. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed revered his role at the last surviving brother of our large family. He was the beloved husband of the late Loretta Pietrucha (nee Adamkiewicz) (2014), loving father to Gail L. (Dr. Mark) Skowron, and Gary E. (Jan) Pietrucha, cherished grandfather of Craig P., Ryan (Hollis) Summerfelt, Lauren (Ryan) Lawson, Michelle (Nick) Mandella, Alexis Skowron and great-grandfather to Andrew. Beloved brother of the late Stanley (late Toni) Pietrucha, the late Joseph Pietrucha, the late Helen (late Frank) Prorok, the late Walter (late Mary) Pietrucha, Jean (late Paul) Matuszak, Bernice (late Bill) Belmont, the late Irene (late Frank) Wagner, Lottie (Fred) Cnota, the late Mary Ann (late Ray) Wagner, Theresa (Raymond) Hartleben and dear uncle of more than 40. Visitation Thursday, Dec. 26 from 8:30am until the time of service at 11:30am at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honorflight.org, appreciated. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019