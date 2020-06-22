Edward Sage, Jr. 90, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Libertyville, IL. He was born May 26, 1930 in Libertyville, where he was raised on the family farm at Rt. 137 and the tollway. He was a decorated veteran of the US Army, having served in the Korean War and had been a therapist at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in North Chicago. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Wilma (Jones) Sage; his niece, Candy (Rob) Columbia; nephews, Gary (Linda) Jones, Randy (Sue) Jones, Mark (Melissa) Johnson and Lance (Debi) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Minnie Sage, by his sisters, Marge (the late Delos) Scott and Marion (the late James) Jones, his brother Harold Sage and nephew, LeRoy Scott. Private services for the family are being held from the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lakeside Cemetery Renovation Fund, PO Box 500, Libertyville, IL 60048. Info: 847-362-3009.







